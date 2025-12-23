Talking Point with Vicky Turrell: 'I remember when our village church door was always unlocked'

I remember our village church door was always unlocked. You could go in and look around whenever you wanted. Then came the thefts. First, it was the lead on the roof that was stripped, then the candlesticks from inside were stolen. You need to ring the vicar if you want to go inside the village church now.

At the cathedral I paid with my mobile. I have read that the limit on contactless payments is to be lifted as we carry less cash and do not write cheques. Two years ago, when I bought my glasses, my contactless payment was refused and Mr T had to come to rescue. We each paid half! I am very used to shopping online now and rarely have cash except a few coins in my car which were for car parks until they accepted cards.

But online shopping is not always trouble free. Last week I had an email to say that three parcels were to arrive by courier but only two came. I emailed and the firm said that it was no problem and they sent a photo of where it had been delivered ‘In your secure place’. We did not recognise the door where the parcel addressed to me was left. It was old and looked like a barn door not to be mistaken with ours which is brand new.

We were without the parcel.

Vicky Turrell

We were without the birds at the bird hide too. We have Christmas guests and took them as a special treat to see a crowded lagoon. I expected all types of water birds including heron and Canada geese, we might even see swans, what a treat that would be. There was only one car there, so we thought we were in luck as we tiptoed over the muddy track and put in our secret membership number.

“There’s nothing much to see,” said the bird watcher slumped in the corner. The owners are clearing an invasive weed, come in from abroad.”

As we left, we saw a cheery red robin on the little track and then at home the firm reimbursed our money for the lost parcel so we did without it and went to visit the beautiful cathedral instead.