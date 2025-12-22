Rotary Christmas tea party brings festive cheer to nearly 60 elderly residents

And once again, the pre-Christmas ‘treat’ from Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has proved a huge success with its guests.

Nearly 60 of them – the oldest 96 - attended the event at the Barnabas Church, Longden Coleham, Shrewsbury, where they not only enjoyed a traditional carol service comprising six carols and four readings.

Enjoying the Christmas tea.

Bible readings were delivered by Rotarians Fred McDonough, Alun Humphries, Johnathan Callwood and Joycelin Hoyland.

Guests were welcomed by Pastor David Mathias and Rotary president Johnathan Callwood.

The service was followed by a tasty tea and the guests were then entertained by a group of local musicians - as well receiving a surprise visit from Santa.

The Christmas party is in full swing.

Rotary’s Christmas tea party organiser John Yeomans said afterwards: “My grateful thanks to all involved in helping to make this much-loved event such a great success once again.

“This not only involved those who transported the guests to the party, but also all those who helped behind the scenes, including the servers of the food.”