Hafren Dyfrdwy offers tips to customers to avoid burst pipes as winter approaches

As temperatures across the UK start to fall and soon turn freezing, the water company issued tips to customers to ‘get winter ready’ and protect their pipes from the freezing conditions by lagging them – and knowing where their stop tap is in case the worst happens.

Howard Perry, Network Operations Lead at Hafren Dyfrdwy, said: “Freezing conditions followed by warmer weather can cause bursts.

“In cold weather, the water in your pipes can freeze and expand. It blocks them and can cause bursts including when they unfreeze in warmer conditions, causing damage to your home.

“But you can get prepared by spending a few minutes now going around your home and wrap up any pipes to protect them from the cold. Don’t forget pipes in sheds, garages and outbuildings, plus any outside taps.

“Pipe lagging and tap jackets can be found at local hardware stores, they’re easy to fit and could save you and your household a lot of hassle this winter.

“Finding where your stop tap is and knowing how to turn it on and off is also important in case you get a leak at home. They’re usually found under the kitchen sink, downstairs toilet or utility room.”

Hafren Dyfrdwy has issued fresh advice to customers to help them avoid burst pipes as winter and colder weather approaches.

Top tips for protecting pipes;

Wrap all pipework, fittings and storage tanks in unheated areas of your home (such as lofts, roofs, outbuildings and garages) with insulation. It’s best to use good quality waterproof foam lagging which can be found at your local DIY store.

If you have outside taps, either insulate them or drain them down to the pipework that links to the tap.

If you’re concerned about your own DIY abilities, a registered plumber can check your household pipes to make sure they’re properly lagged and fill in any gaps. Hafren Dyfrdwy supports watersafe.org.uk – a dedicated online search facility for qualified and approved plumbers, so you can get plumbing help from someone you can trust.

If you do have a problem with your water supply this winter, with either low pressure or no water coming out of your taps, first check to see if your neighbours are having similar trouble. If their water supply is normal it’s likely that you’ll need to call a plumber. If more than one household is affected then call our 24 hour emergency number to report the problem - 0800 052 0130.

Hafren Dyfrdwy provides a water only service in Wrexham and parts of Denbighshire and Flintshire and both a water and wastewater service in Powys.