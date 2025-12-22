Government launches consultation on how 16,000 oil heated homes in Shropshire should be heated in the future

The government’s preferred solution is to switch oil heated homes onto heat pumps or heat networks, but after an analysis of the data in the consultation there are growing concerns that many households will face high upfront costs, rising bills and signification disruption compared to their current heating system with this approach.

In the consultation the government has accepted that other solutions may be technically needed and for the first time has recognised the potential use of renewable liquid fuels such as Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) as an alternative.

The liquid fuel heating industry has proposed these fuels could be introduced as a blend with kerosene and work immediately to reduce carbon in any existing oil boiler without any upfront cost or disruptive change.

This is a key advantage compared to the other options under consideration which all include upfront cost and disruption. This approach was successfully tested in around 150 homes over the last three years.

Industry trade associations OFTEC, which runs an off-grid heating registration scheme, and UKIFDA, which represents liquid fuel distributors, who ran the demonstration project are submitting their evidence to the consultation.

Oil heated households urged to reply to the government’s new consultation

As part of their Future Ready Fuel campaign, they are also urging oil heated households to respond to the consultation to ensure their views are not overlooked, including the need for the government to put forward a range of choices for consumers which they can afford.

OFTEC CEO Paul Rose and UKIFDA CEO Ken Cronin commented: “The government is now preparing to make decisions over how your home will be heated in the future. “We strongly believe that oil heated households who have to live with these decisions should be able to have their say.

“That’s why we’re pleased the government has finally launched this consultation, which we have been urging them to do for over two years. This will impact everything from the technology you can use, the cost to switch and the price of your fuel bills.

“Anyone can share their views and it’s quick, easy and free. Oil heated households only have a few weeks to respond so don’t miss out on this important opportunity to ensure rural needs are not ignored in Westminster.”

The Alternative Clean Heating Consultation closes on 10 February 2026.

For more information visit futurereadyfuel.info/consultation.