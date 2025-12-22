Dobbies’ Gailey hosts free-to-attend workshop for kids in the New Year

In January’s Little Seedlings Club workshop, children will learn about where real Christmas trees come from, why Christmas trees are good for nature, what happens to them after Christmas, the importance of recycling and how to stay safe while doing so.

Children will then get to take part in a true or false game to test their knowledge on what they have learnt during the session. This is then followed by a build a mini wildlife habitat activity which involves children using recycled Christmas tree branches to make a habitat for their own gardens, that animals from hedgehogs, insects to frogs can call home in the cold winter months.

Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Club is designed to be fun and engaging space for kids to learn about gardens and nature, with interactive activities and games, and the chance to ask lots of questions. The session takes place monthly at Dobbies’ Gailey and covers a range of topics and activities to fit with the seasons.

Budding gardeners will learn more about recycling their Christmas tree at Dobbies’ January Little Seedlings workshop

Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson, said: “Our Little Seedlings Club in January is ideal for young gardeners looking for an exciting project now that Christmas is over.

“The workshop at our Gailey store also covers some simple ways to help the planet. We are all looking forward to welcoming the Little Seedlings for the first session of 2026 and to see their wildlife habitat creations created from recycled Christmas trees.”

Those interested in learning more about the free children’s workshops at Dobbies’ Gailey are encouraged to visit dobbies.com/events to book a free space.