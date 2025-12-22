Debut novel launches dark fantasy trilogy

"A proud Herefordshire native, I have embraced retirement as an opportunity to pursue my writing aspirations, progressing from short stories for my children and grandchildren to my first published novel.

"PWCCA Pure Souls, the first in a dark fantasy trilogy, introduces readers to the origin of all evil, who seeks to eradicate ant remnant of good from the world. Supported by his formidable army of Ealkiers and his trusted caretaker, Zuldrup, he is opposed by Matus and Nox, who are determined to banish his darkness from the living realm.

"This is a tale designed for those who revel in dark fantasy, emotional depth, and thought-provoking twists."

Author, David Harris

PWCCA Pure Souls, is available from Amazon, Paperback and Kindle, Waterstones, and local bookstores.