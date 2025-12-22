A year of progress and partnership for Coleg Cambria

Throughout the year, the college - based in Wrexham, Northop, Deeside and Llysfasi - has celebrated strong student outcomes, innovative teaching and learning, and meaningful partnerships with employers and community organisations, including WorldSkills UK success and the North Wales Tertiary Alliance.

From apprenticeships to higher education pathways and community engagement, 2025 has reinforced Coleg Cambria’s role as a driving force for opportunity and inclusion.

Investment in facilities, digital learning and staff development has continued to enhance the learner experience, ensuring students are equipped with the skills, confidence and ambition needed for the future.

Across all sites, staff have gone above and beyond to support learners academically and personally, helping them to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

Chief Executive Yana Williams praised their collective effort.

Christmas at Coleg Cambria

“I am incredibly proud of what our students and staff have achieved in 2025. Their dedication, creativity and resilience have been at the heart of everything we do, and it is their hard work that continues to shape Coleg Cambria’s success.”

The college has also strengthened its links with local communities and employers, working collaboratively to respond to skills needs and create real opportunities. These partnerships have not only supported learners into employment but have also helped the region thrive economically and socially.

Reflecting on the year, Ms Williams added: “Our communities and partners play a vital role in our journey. We are grateful for the trust, collaboration and support shown throughout the year, which allows us to deliver education and training that truly makes a difference.”

As the festive season approaches, Coleg Cambria extends its warmest thanks to everyone who has contributed to 2025 - students, staff, governors, partners and communities.

“At this special time of year, I would like to thank everyone who has supported Coleg Cambria in 2025,” said Ms Williams.

“On behalf of the entire college, I wish our students, staff and communities a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. We look forward to building on this year’s successes together in 2026.”