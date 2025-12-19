Churches unite for special Crib Service at Hadley's Holy Trinity Church
A special Crib Service will be held at 4pm on Christmas Eve at Hadley's Holy Trinity Church.
By contributor Martin Scholes
Parish priest Father Stuart Howes said: "This is a join service with our partner church Christ Church in Wellington, as it's part of our One Parish Working Together."
He went on to say "Everyone in the parishes of both churches is invited to attend this event which is always a great deal of fun, but with a serious message behind it, the birth of Jesus Christ.
"Children are invited to come dressed as their favourite Nativity character. But we are also extending this invitation to adult attendees, too. Why not all come as your favourite Nativity character, too? We think that would really add to the special nature of the service."