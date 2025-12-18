Shrewsbury colleagues raise money for The Hive

The significant sum was raised entirely by Croud employees through a variety of engaging and creative events throughout 2025, demonstrating the team's commitment to local community support.

Fundraising activities included a popular bake sale, a lively 'char-eoke' (charity karaoke) event, and a challenging sponsored walk across the scenic Stiperstones hills. The funds raised are dedicated to supporting LGBT+ inclusion, creativity, and young people within the local community.

The donation was met with immense gratitude from the benefiting organisations. The Hive’s CEO, Katie Jennings, shared her appreciation: "We are overwhelmed with this generous donation from Croud employees, who have so kindly and diligently been fundraising towards our charity throughout the last year. This support is massively appreciated and helps The Hive to keep on working with the children and young people in our communities who need it most. Thank you, Croud — your energy, kindness and support make a real difference.”

A spokesperson for Croud commented: “Giving back to the community is a core value at Croud, and we are delighted that our team’s dedication and enthusiasm resulted in such a fantastic contribution to The Hive and Shrewsbury Pride. We are incredibly proud of our employees for stepping up and participating in these fun-filled events to support such a vital local cause.”

Croud is committed to continuing its community support initiatives in the future, fostering a positive impact on the lives of young people in Shrewsbury.