Wear it Red and save lives with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity in 2026

Wear it Red is a fantastic chance to celebrate the dedication shown by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity. The charity does not receive funding from the Government for its daily missions so relies entirely on the support and generosity of local people and businesses. All contributions can help raise vital funds, ensuring its lifesaving work can continue in West Midlands.

There are many ways to take part beyond simply wearing red. Supporters can host themed bake sales with a "bake it red" twist, partake in a creative "paint it red" activity, or any other unique idea they can think of.

Those who register via the charity’s website will also receive a free digital resource pack full of inspiring fundraising ideas and tips, along with a special message from the charity’s lifesaving aircrew.

Kay Starkey, West Midlands fundraising executive at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Wear it Red gives our West Midlands supporters a fun and meaningful way to stand behind the charity’s crucial work. Midlands Air Ambulance Charity needs to raise £16 million annually to stay mission-ready, so every contribution, big or small, helps keep our helicopters in the sky.

Kerry Penn-Ashman, critical care paramedic with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

“The generosity shown across the West Midlands is remarkable, and we are so thankful to everyone who helps us continue delivering lifesaving care right when it’s needed.”

Commenting on its sponsorship of this year’s campaign is Maxine Bate, communications manager at M6toll: “M6toll is proud to sponsor such an important campaign that highlights the tremendous work that the charity does, and that celebrates the volunteers and crew that make the life-changing missions possible.

“Wear it Red” is a campaign designed for inclusivity, whether that is a community group, school, business or even an inspiring individual. Midlands Air Ambulance Charity welcomes the public to get involved and help raise vital funds and awareness for its lifesaving service. All money raised supports the work of the charity, which undertakes on average 4,300 lifesaving missions a year.”

To register your interest, visit the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity website and receive a free digital Wear It Red Resource Pack to get started!