Community charity celebrates £3,000 boost

Wem & District Rotary Club has been awarded £3,000 from Persimmon Homes West Midlands through the housebuilder’s Community Champions initiative.

The donation will help the group continue its work providing support for isolated residents, including free Christmas Day lunches and summer canal boat trips, as well as funding community events and youth activities across the town.

The cheque was presented at a gathering attended by the Mayor of Wem, Persimmon Homes West Midlands Managing Director Joe Turner, Rotary Club President Roger Ashton and local ward councillor Alan Holford.

Wem Town Mayor, Cllr David Parry said: “The Rotary Club of Wem and District does so much for the Town and surrounding areas, so as Town Mayor I was delighted to see it receiving such generous support from Persimmon. The monies donated by Persimmon via their Community Champions Programme will enable the hard working members of Wem Rotary to do even more for local people.”

Roger Ashton, President of Wem & District Rotary Club said: "Our community spirited Club would like to thank Persimmon Homes for their generous support through their Community Champions Programme. We pride ourselves on helping local charities and good causes in Wem and the surrounding area. This grant will help us to extend our services"

Joe Turner, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “Wem & District Rotary Club plays a vital role in the community, offering help and companionship to those who need it. We’re pleased to support their efforts through our Community Champions initiative and hope this donation helps them continue their excellent work across the town.”

Councillor for Wem, Alan Holford said: “It was great to speak to members of Wem and District Rotary Club and find out about the projects they are undertaking. This kind donation from Persimmon Homes will really benefit the community.”