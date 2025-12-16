Bridgnorth welcomes B-Teem as new Midlands TV show premieres at Majestic

Pete Hirst, Joe Kirton, Alexander Rose, Louie Angelo and Jon-Paul Gates star in this new Birmingham based insane sitcom.

Four ex-soldiers, bound by a shared sense of justice and an unconventional approach to social order, find themselves united in Birmingham. Meeting in the unemployment line, they vow to cleanse the city streets of criminals, drug dealers, and corrupt politicians. No matter where or what the crime, The B Teem is on the case.

'Teem' work in Bridgnorth's Majestic Cinema

Manager James at Reel cinemas said: “It’s great to support local talent and amazing that it’s coming to Bridgnorth. This shows going to be huge!”

The series shows that even the most experienced individuals can grow and adapt to an ever-changing landscape. The B-Teem doesn't take life too seriously but offers a fresh perspective on Birmingham's charm and challenges tackling head on corruption, greed, transphobia, disability, financial struggles, drugs and immigration. "It's a return to proper comedy offering offense, growth, economic failings and the hot topics of our day," a spokesperson said.

Joe Kirton, Jon-Paul Gates, Pete Hirst and Louie Angelo talk to the audience and team behind the show

Guest stars include Sinitta, Mark Silcox (Man Like Mobeen), George Newton (This Is England) and Pete Bennett (Big Brother).

B-Teem assemble

All six episodes are streaming exclusively on Fortitude Productions TV now, followed by major streaming next year.