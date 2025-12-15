Shropshire Fostering launches campaign to find loving homes for babies

While many people associate fostering with older children and teenagers, babies in Shropshire regularly need safe, nurturing fostering families. Some fostering arrangements last just a few weeks, while others may continue for up to two years as families work towards reunification or supporting a child to achieve permanence within a different care arrangement.

The campaign aims to dispel the misconception that fostering is only for school-age children, and to ensure Shropshire's youngest residents can remain in their local community and receive the love and care they need during a crucial time in their development.

Councillor Ruth Houghton, Shropshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Social Care, said: "Many people are surprised to learn that babies as well as older children need foster carers here in Shropshire. Every child deserves a safe, loving start in life, and the care provided by foster families makes a profound difference during those early, formative months.

Could you foster a baby in Shropshire?

“Whether a placement is short-term while we support a child’s family, or longer-term as we help them move towards adoption, baby foster carers offer the stability and comfort that every baby should have. I would encourage anyone who feels they could provide that nurturing environment to come forward and explore fostering with us."

As a not-for-profit service backed by Shropshire Council, Shropshire Fostering focuses on keeping Shropshire children in Shropshire, helping them stay connected to their local community. Their Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ service provides full training, 24/7 professional support and guaranteed financial payments whether you’re looking after a child or not.

Baby foster carers come from all backgrounds and walks of life. What matters most is having room in your heart and home to provide a loving environment. A spare room is not needed.

Anyone interested in learning more can visit shropshirefostering.co.uk