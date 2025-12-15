Severn Trent harnesses satellite technology to tackle floods and protect homes

In a UK first, the water company is working with ICEYE, to revolutionise how flooding and wastewater issues are managed across the Midlands.

Using advanced Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, the company can now see what’s happening on the ground even through thick cloud cover, giving them a bird’s-eye view of flood risks and helping to prevent problems before they reach the home.

Flooding and storm surges can overwhelm wastewater systems, leading to disruption, but with ICEYE’s technology, the water company can quickly assess flooding after severe weather, pinpoint vulnerable areas, and take action faster than ever before.

This means fewer surprises, better communication, and stronger protection for communities in the future.

Richard Walwyn, Head of Asset Intelligence and Innovation at Severn Trent, said: “This is a transformational step forward for us. ICEYE’s satellite technology gives us a clear view of what’s happened on the ground during extreme weather despite cloud coverage.

“Having a better understanding of how inundation affects our assets enables us to plan interventions and optimise how our network performs to minimise impacts for our customers and the environment.”

Severn Trent is the first UK water utility company to adopt ICEYE’s technology, marking a significant shift in how the industry tackles flooding and storm-related disruptions.

The organisations began with flood mapping in Shrewsbury, one of England’s most flood-prone towns, and is now expanding across the whole of Severn Trent’s region.

By combining satellite data with its own sensors and analytics, Severn Trent is setting a new standard for transparency and resilience in the water industry.

Jeffrey Apeldoorn, Head of Government Solutions Europe, ICEYE, added: “With the pressure on water companies to act faster and communicate better during climate events, our flood data gives Severn Trent the clarity it needs to protect its customers, serving as a source of storm impact data.

“We’re proud to support utility companies and water management organisations around the world, setting the standard for innovation and responsibility.”