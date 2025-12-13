Aldi gives shoppers in Shropshre a chance to win Christmas shop - here's how

Aldi is kicking off the festive season with the return of its Advent Giveaway, offering customers in Shropshire the chance to win back the cost of their Christmas shopping every day in December in the run-up to Christmas Day.

Shoppers who purchase their festive groceries at Aldi can enter the daily prize draw by simply emailing their full name, county of residence and a copy of their receipt to aldidoesadvent@aldi.co.uk One winner will be randomly selected each day up until Christmas Eve, receiving an Aldi voucher that covers the value of their shop (up to a maximum of £100).

The festive giveaway forms part of Aldi’s ongoing commitment in helping customers enjoy an affordable Christmas without compromising on quality.

Aldi’s new Christmas range brings together a host of exciting additions and much-loved favourites, offering shoppers premium festive treats at unbeatable prices.

This year’s range includes standout products such as the Specially Selected Hazel Nut-Cracker Dessert - a gold-dusted Belgian chocolate and hazelnut showpiece filled with caramel - and the Specially Selected Wensleydale Ballycastle with White Chocolate & Caramel.

For the main event, Aldi is also introducing the Specially Selected Ultimate Slow Cooked Wagyu Shin, alongside the returning Specially Selected Ultimate British Free-Range Whole Turkey, slow-reared and dry-hung for exceptional flavour.

Rachel Geary, Communications Director at Aldi, said: “Christmas can be an expensive time of year, and we know how important it is for families to feel they’re getting great value from their festive shop.

“Alongside our commitment to offering the very best quality at the lowest prices, this giveaway is just one of the ways we’re giving something extra back to our customers - helping make the season a little easier and bringing a touch of joy in the lead-up to the big day.”

Aldi is also officially the go-to destination for Christmas this year, having been named Christmas Retailer of the Year at the Quality Food Awards.

For full terms and conditions, visit https://www.aldipresscentre.co.uk/terms-and-conditions-for-aldis-advent-giveaway-prize-draw-the-prize-draw/.