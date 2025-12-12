Wrekin College to host evening lecture with renowned author and broadcaster

Marshall, whose international bestseller Prisoners of Geography has sold more than three million copies worldwide, will offer an engaging exploration of the geopolitical forces that shape our world. His talk will focus on how natural features from mountains and rivers to coastlines and climate influence global politics, international relations, and the decisions nations make on the world stage.

Tim Marshall. Picture: Chartwell Speakers

This event promises to be of great interest, offering valuable insight into some of the most significant geopolitical themes of our time.

