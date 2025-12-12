TV favourite Alison Hammond lends a hand to Specsavers Home Visits program in the Midlands

Thirty-three of people in the West Midlands, who can’t leave their homes without support, are missing out on essential sight and hearing care, according to new research from Specsavers Home Visits.

As a result, 8% of carers say that the person they care for has had their eyesight negatively impacted and 58% have untreated hearing loss, because they cannot get to a store.

The Specsavers Home Visits service provides personal, expert and convenient eye examinations and hearing checks to those who are eligible. However, only 20% of carers are aware that both are available and 13% are unaware that the person they care for is eligible.

To help more people access these vital at-home health checks, TV star Alison Hammond has joined the Specsavers Home Visits team as its newest recruit, lifting the curtain on this essential service for people who are unable to leave their home unaccompanied and without support.

During her time shadowing Specsavers Home Visits Optometrist, Julie Benson, on her rounds, Alison Hammond says: "I had no idea how much goes into a Specsavers Home Visit until I joined the team myself. We met so many amazing people who simply can’t get out, and being able to visit them in their homes makes such a difference. As well as assisting with the eye test and helping customers choose their glasses, I got to have a proper chat with them and hear all about their lives. Seeing the difference these services make genuinely touched me and made me realise this is so much more than a job."

The benefits of having good vision are very apparent, with 67% in the West Midlands saying the person they care for has a better quality of life and 55% of those with good hearing are able to enjoy the things they love, including listening to music or watching a film.

And, the impact of untreated sight and hearing issues for vulnerable people is profound. 17% say they feel that the individual they care for is unable to enjoy everyday things such as watching TV, reading the newspaper or participating in shared activities due to untreated sight issues.

Vision difficulties have also made 25% of people in the West Midlands more prone to accidents or injuring themselves and 25% say that the person they care for has lost confidence due to poor vision.

Loneliness is also a key factor among people with eyesight and hearing difficulties, with 25% saying that the person they care for has experienced feelings of loneliness or isolation due to poor eyesight and 17% due to poor hearing.

The Home Visits service provides eligible individuals with a comprehensive, NHS-funded eye test in the comfort of their own home. Additionally, Specsavers now offers free home hearing checks in selected locations in the UK.

Michelle Maddox, customer service director at Specsavers Home Visits based in Birmingham and covering Shropshire and Staffordshire, adds: "We visit hundreds of people each week who simply can’t get to a store due to physical or mental health disabilities. We get to know them and what matters day to day. While we’re there to help with their eyesight, the impact goes far beyond that - poor vision can knock confidence or increase loneliness, especially in people who live alone. Delivering the high-quality clinical care you’d expect from Specsavers, tailored to their individual needs, genuinely transforms their everyday quality of life.

"Our research also shows that many people, who cannot leave their home without support, have a reduced ability to take part in hobbies or social activities due to difficulties with their vision or their hearing. The impact of this is significant with 17% of those in the East Midlands with vision difficulties saying they feel like a burden on their loved ones or carers and 25% saying they have increased reliance on others for daily tasks."

Helen Walker, Chief Executive, Carers UK, comments: "Access to home-based healthcare services, like home eye examinations and hearing checks, are essential for people who can’t leave their homes independently. It also makes a tremendous difference to unpaid carers, the family members and friends who support them, because they often spend a substantial amount of time coordinating their care needs.

"When someone can see or hear more clearly, their confidence grows and their quality of life improves in ways that really matter. And for unpaid carers, knowing their loved one is in safe hands and receiving the care they need brings enormous peace of mind. We recognise how vital services like Specsavers Home Visits are in helping families feel supported, reassured and less alone."

For more information about the new campaign and to watch the exclusive mini-series, visit Specsavers' YouTube Channel.