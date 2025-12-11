Stars of global hit series The Next Step dance into Wolverhampton
The globally-renowned stars of CBBC’s hit dance show The Next Step, will be heading to the University of Wolverhampton at the Halls on Friday, February 20, for two electrifying performances featuring the series’ trademark choreography, breath-taking music, and the star power of the show’s beloved dancers.
Taking place at 1pm and 6pm, The Next Step: Legacy World Tour brings the magic, drama, and world-class talent of The Next Step directly to the stage, allowing fans of the long-running series to witness spectacular new routines, dynamic group numbers, and intimate behind-the-scenes stories told by the dancers themselves.
“We’re thrilled to bring the incredible energy of The Next Step to audiences in Wolverhampton,” said cast member Victoria Baldesarra. “This show celebrates the evolution of the series and gives fans a chance to connect with the performers like never before. Whether you’ve followed the show for years or are discovering it for the first time, the Legacy World Tour has something to inspire everyone.”
Featuring many of the global sensation’s beloved cast members, The Next Step: Legacy World Tour will heat up starting February through April with performances across Canada, the UK, Ireland and Australia. This latest tour is a must-see event for fans of the series, which is broadcast in over 120 countries and has aired more than 250 episodes over its 10-season run. Season 10 is currently available on CBBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK, ABC in Australia and YTV in Canada. Boat Rocker Studios also recently announced a new spin-off, The Next Step: Cheer, which has been commissioned by CBBC/BBC iPlayer and takes audiences inside the exciting world of competitive cheerleading.
The tour features a star-studded cast, including Victoria Baldesarra (Michelle), Trevor Tordjman (James), Briar Nolet (Richelle), Jordan Clark (Giselle), Noah Zulfikar (Kingston), Emmerly Tinglin (Kenzie), Carter Musselman (Heath), Alex Chaves (Piper), Benjamin Williams (Pete), and Shane Mahabir (Ethan)*.
*Cast subject to change