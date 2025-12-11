Shropshire's Lord-Lieutenant welcomes community to ‘Together at Christmas’ service

In 2022 Shropshire was invited to hold one of the first county Together at Christmas services. Inspired by this, the Lord - Lieutenant wished to recognise service and commitment throughout the county by holding a local Together at Christmas Carol Service in a different town each year.

This year the Rector of St Mary the Virgin, Cleobury Mortimer, the Revd Preb Ashley Buck, and the Churchwardens agreed to host this year’s local carol service to recognise and celebrate the community effort in Cleobury and surrounding parishes.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire's carol service, Cleobury Mortimer.

Nearly three hundred people attended the service, a joyous event enabling the Lord-Lieutenant to meet and thank volunteers who help those vulnerable or in need.

Guests were invited from Cleobury Mortimer, and surrounding parishes of Stottesdon, Farlow, Kinlet, Neen Savage, Hopton Wafers, Milson and Neen Solars and included a wide range of organisations serving both young and old in a wide variety of ways: scouts, guides, sports clubs, village halls, parish and town councils, arts, music, and also local cadets and police.

Mrs Anna Turner - His Majesty the king's Lord - Lieutenant of Shropshire.

The event included wonderful singing by Cleobury Mortimer Primary School Choir and Lacon Childe School, and the homily was delivered by The Ven Dr Fiona Gibson, Archdeacon of Ludlow.

Choir of St Mary the Virgin church, Cleobury Mortimer

Mrs Turner said: “I would like to thank all of Shropshire’s volunteers that go above and beyond for their community and wish you, and all who you love and care for, a Peaceful and Happy Christmas.”