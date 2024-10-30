Kickstart your export journey - a one-day event for Mid Wales businesses

Organised by Wrexham-based International Trade Support Group (ITSG) World and due to be held at the Metropole Hotel and Spa in Llandrindod Wells, the one-day event will promote export opportunities for businesses in Mid Wales. It will provide a platform for logistics specialists like Lynsey to guide business leaders on how to navigate freight costs, overcome barriers to trading internationally and expand into new markets.

“I’m driven by a desire to proactively support businesses, especially independents and SMEs, to kickstart their export journeys with confidence,” Lynsey said. “At SPI Freight, I work with our customers to simplify the complexities of international trade and exporting overseas, helping them succeed on a bigger stage and grow their business.”

The event, organised in partnership with Antur Cymru Enterprise and Powys County Council and funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, will bring together some of the world’s most successful exporters and global trade experts as speakers and exhibitors. A new network, Traders of Celtic Nations Alliance, will also be launched by ITSG World Director, Patricia Carlin.

“Traders of Celtic Nations Alliance will enable start-ups and SMEs to put in place the necessary foundations for exporting overseas and showcase everything Wales has to offer to international markets,” said Patricia. “The wider event will show business leaders in Mid Wales how to capitalise on the many export opportunities available, and they can hear from the people who have already done so successfully.”

Global Overseas Trading will run from 9am to 4pm. It is the first time this event will be held.

By Your World Contributor