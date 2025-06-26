Bad habits! Sister Act at the Theatre Severn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Following the success of recent productions of Steel Magnolias, Chicago and Little Mermaid, Curtain Call are taking the stage again with a fabulous and feel good production of Sister Act.

Based on the hit movie, set in the 80s Deloris Van Cartier (played by Tori Morgan and Tia Agyeman) is whisked away into witness protection after seeing her boyfriend Curtis’s (Euan Mellings) dodgy dealings! Aided by cop Eddie Souther (Charlie Wyatt), Deloris finds herself in a convent with the stern Mother Superior (Louise Adamson), shy Mary Robert (Daisy Wyatt, Sienna-Lily O’Brien), and enthusiastic Mary Patrick (Beth Coxon) she finds her place and a community, with more than a few mishaps along the way!

The cast took to the Theatre Severn for some promotional photos.

Director Benjamin Connor had this to say: ”I’m so excited for everyone to come and watch Sister Act, the cast have worked so hard to put it all together and it’s sure to be an amazing show!”

Having recently won the NODA award for their productions 3 years in a row, this show is sure to be a smash hit!

Tickets are on sale now on the Theatre Severn website, with performances 3-6 July.

The nuns at the ‘Chapel’ bar.

Heading in the Stage Door!