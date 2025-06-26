Outgoing Rotary president praised for 'remarkable two years'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rotarian Gareth Watkins, secretary of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, told members and guests that the two years of David Morris’s presidency had been ‘exceptional’.

“All the amount of graft and work you have done, I just don’t know how you keep all those balls in the air,” he told David. “It’s been fantastic.

“All of us here want to mark your handover with a big thank you - and I have a tangible thank you.”

Giving outgoing president David a memorable lift-off in celebration of his two-year term in office are fellow Rotarians Gareth Watkins, Fred McDonogh, Johnathan Callwood and Colin Sharp.

Gareth, on behalf of members, presented David with a case of six red wines from Tanners to rapturous applause from members and several guests.

He commented that it had been an ‘exceptional’ presidency, full of graft, wit, humour, achievement and fellowship.

David also received his Rotary tankard and vice president’s medal from Rotarian Johnathan Callwood who becomes Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s second president elected to serve a two-year term of office.

David, who said he was handing over to a ‘fantastic’ new president, spoke of how his late father was president of Shrewsbury Rotary Club decades ago.

“When you selected me,” he told Rotarians and guests, “it was a difficult evening and I feel that way tonight. The two years have flown by.”

He outlined a number of highlights of his two years in office, not least how the Santa sleigh replacement had been ‘frenetic’. “But we pulled together and got there in the end. It was very stressful, but it brought us altogether.”

Other highlights included the recent VE Day celebrations, Krazy Kart races in The Quarry, a trip on the Severn Valley Railway for friends and families, a canal trip at Ellesmere for elderly residents and Christmas party also for elderly residents which Rotarian John Yeomans organised with ‘military precision’.

A number of other Rotarians were also praised for their contributions as well as for their friendship.

In conclusion, new president Johnathan said: “One of the things I have learned is service above self. “It is about giving and helping other people and I am so proud to be given this honour.

“I really look forward to working with everyone and fulfilling our aims and objectives over the next couple of years. We are one lovely family.”