Female footballers team up with Sport Powys to urge women into the game ahead of the Euros

Players from Talgarth, Penybont, Berriew, Llanfair and Welshpool have joined forces with Sport Powys which is on a mission to get us moving more often and has designed Let’s Go Powys; a website that makes it easier for people to find sports and activity opportunities across the county - from archery to Zumba – and everything in between including football clubs.

Megan Ryan, 27, is captain of Talgarth Town Ladies FC which plays in the SWWGL division 2. She believes playing football is a great way to meet new people:

“I started playing football again when I moved to Powys. I didn’t know anyone here and sport’s the easiest way to get to know people. The team was set up a year ago and it’s amazing. We’re a close-knit team. It’s more than a football team – we’re a friendship group.

“Our ages range from 16 to sixties. One of our players, Penny, is 62 and is an active part of the team. We’ve got a few Mums that play too and they come along to training with their kids.

We welcome new players and have someone new every week at training. Some people stick with it and others decide it’s not for them – which is fine. Some people just come to train to get the fitness but they don’t want to play matches. Anything goes here.”

Talgarth finished second in the league and are now set to be promoted.

Sophie Hopkins is 31 years old and plays centre-mid for Penybont United FC which is celebrating winning the Hereford Development League this season. She has always been a keen footballer and played for a local boys side when she was younger.

These days, she is Mum to Tommy, six, and Lily, four, and says time on the football pitch is time for her:

“Football gives me a bit of “me time”. I love the physical element as it keeps me active. But I also enjoy working as a team and we develop friendships.

“Anyone can come along and have a go. We welcome all abilities and you don’t have to play matches. It can be a bit nerve-wracking to sign up but everyone starts somewhere. We’re a friendly bunch and it’s a really positive sport. Mentally, it helps you feel good and builds your confidence. And it gives you a great sense of achievement and a good feeling being part of a team.”

Penybont Ladies train on Tuesday nights from 7pm-8pm and will be starting up again in late July or early August.

Meanwhile, Ellie Davies, 25, is ladies captain and centre-back for Berriew FC. They too have won their league this season, topping the North East Wales Women’s League with a 9-0 win over Northop. It’s also where Welsh midfielder Carrie Jones’ talents were nurtured.

Ellie was forced to play in her brother’s team as a child as there was no local girls’ side at the time. Of course, things have changed a lot since with girls’ football booming.

Ellie loves playing with Berriew FC – which boasts an age range from 16 to 40 - because it makes exercising more fun:

“I prefer to be active with a group of people rather than going to the gym. I meet new people and make friends. Exercising is really good for you anyway but when it’s with a group of people that are full of laughter, it makes it ten times better.

“Sometimes after a long day at work, I don’t always feel like going to training but I always feel so much better afterwards. I’d encourage anyone to come along and have a go. We have key players that start matches but we have players that come on for part of a match or some that prefer to just do the training to keep fit. We have lots of socials too which is really good fun.”

Lucie Gwilt will be heading to Switzerland to cheer Wales’ women on in the Euros. But back home, she is player and manager of Llanfair United FC, the most successful women’s team in Powys which plays in Tier 2 North. She is also a FAW council member.

And she says the women’s game in Powys is definitely on the rise:

“The women’s and girls’ game is definitely growing. Girls want to play and they can see the Wales women doing well which is just massive. The FAW is really pushing attendance at women’s games and the players too are getting involved, visiting schools and clubs and are really positive role models.

“In Powys, lower league amateur teams are popping up where the focus isn’t on results, but rather inclusivity and having a go. Some women who have never played before are starting in their thirties and they’re playing to meet friends and improve their fitness and now they’re hooked!”

In Welshpool, centre-back Ceri Norris, 17, is encouraging women of all abilities to come along and have a go. At Welshpool Town Women’s FC, players range in age from their teens to almost 50 years old.

“Last season, we only had five players but now we have 20. Anyone who wants to come along to train for the fitness or for the social is welcome. You don’t have to play matches if you don’t feel ready.”

Norris, who also does a spot of commentating, adds:

“The women’s game has definitely been on the rise since 2022 when England won the Euros. We see new teams starting up which is fantastic.”

If you fancy playing football, why not check out Let’s Go Powys to find your nearest club. There are opportunities to play across Powys including Abermule, Llanidloes and Newtown.