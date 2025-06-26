Cutting-edge 3D monitoring transforms dairy farming

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The college has introduced HerdVision, a Smart Agriculture innovation that combines 2D and 3D infrared cameras with smart algorithms and edge processing. This advanced system captures and analyzes data in real-time, sending it to an app within seconds for instant insights.

Beyond its financial and sustainability advantages, HerdVision is already making a substantial impact on animal health, fertility, and milk yield among the farm’s 280 dairy cows. Each animal is monitored daily, offering an “early warning” system that “may not always be picked up by the naked eye,” ensuring peak performance and productivity.

Llysfasi Farm Manager Dewi Jones said: “We installed HerdVision at the start of the academic year in September and are already seeing the benefits.

The system monitors locomotion and body condition, which is invaluable when considering milk production, fertility, foot trimming and other factors.

It doesn’t take away from the skill and instinct of knowing the animals, their behaviours and picking up on issues naturally – lameness or loss of appetite, for example – but gives you more information to help shape decision making and can anticipate when problems arise and how best to deal with them.”

HerdVision is helping to produce even healthier cattle

He added: “The cows go through the cameras twice a day and the data is sent straight to us, which is incredible.

It has been particularly useful for students as we move more towards precision agriculture, the detail for individual cows but also the group dynamic, any changes and what solutions we need – it’s a phenomenal tool and has been a great addition to the technology we already have here.”

Automated detection of lameness enables early intervention and significantly reduces the cost and impact of this common but debilitating condition. Live mobility monitoring means faster treatment, aiding quick recovery while minimizing disruption to the cow and her productivity.

The system’s intelligent ‘in-box’ camera software and cloud-based interface allow farmers, vets, and nutritionists to access consistent, accurate data year-round, improving outcomes across the board.

HerdVision Co-founder and CEO Matthew Dobbs said the technology is now being adopted worldwide, including in the US, New Zealand, Uruguay, and across Europe: “We are thrilled to be working with Coleg Cambria and pleased they have felt significant benefits and a positive impact in past months.

Ultimately, HerdVision can measure and monitor animals to much greater detail allowing early warning and insight, which is especially important with larger dairy herds.”

Hannah Grummett, Relationship Manager for HerdVision and the college, added: “We can monitor body score literally to the millimetre, so there is a very precise picture of their health and welfare.

This is just part of the solution, we work with the farm – in this case the college – and other partners, vets and advisors as a whole team to ensure efficiency and sustainability.”

Georgia Thresh, HerdVision’s Chief Veterinary Officer, said the technology will play a vital role in educating and empowering the next generation of farmers and vets:

“With vision technology if you can see it, you can measure it, so we look forward to continuing our partnership with Coleg Cambria and seeing where that technology takes us in the years ahead.”