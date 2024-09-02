Society to host important conservation forum

On Wednesday, 25 September, Ludlow Civic Society are hosting a Conservation Forum at the Methodist Church, Broad Street. Doors open 1.30pm for 2pm start. The event should last about 90 minutes. Entry is free and this forum is a must for anyone (students, builders, architects, homeowners, historians) caring about old buildings.

The key speaker will be Matthew Slocombe, Director of the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings (SPAB). The Society was founded by William Morris in 1877, an achievement even more remarkable than his wonderful design abilities, which still remain popular. Today the society is the largest, longest established and most technically expert national pressure group fighting to save old buildings from decay, demolition and damage. It has influenced building conservation worldwide and underpins much in UK heritage legislation. In addition, it was instrumental in persuading the Church of England to take its wealth of mediaeval and later architecture seriously resulting in establishing Diocesan Advisory Committees.

Since 1930, SPAB has sponsored Lethaby Scholars to learn ancient building crafts. Today a considerable number of architects, building surveyors and structural engineers have been through the Scholarship, making up the core of Britain's leading conservationists, such as Donald Insall an Ptolomy Dean.

The Society also holds repair courses for professionals. Concerned with all types of buildings including Barns and Mills, the SPAB is a formal consultee on all listed building applications pre 1720 and caseworkers see about 2,000 applications a year, many of which require in depth negotiation and discussion. Britain would be visually bereft were it not for the continued hard work of the Society.

Ludlow Civic Society is delighted that following Matthew Slocombe's illustrated talk, Dr. Andy Wigley, Historic Environment Manager for Shropshire, has agreed to address the Forum and that Becky Jones, South Shropshire's Conservation Officer, will be present for questions. It will be a good opportunity to discover the problems they face and whether the change of Government will make Conservation more difficult.

The Civic Society has resurrected its Heritage Awards given to builders, architects and homeowners for excellence in conservation and repair. There are four such presentations to be made.

By Juliet Diamond - Contributor