Man appears in court accused of suppling class A drugs in Telford

Qasim Tufail, aged 23 and of Regent Street in Wellington, was charged with a number of offences and appeared in the dock at Telford Magistrates Court today (June 25).

They include five counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin), two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine and crack cocaine), two counts being concerned in the supply of class B drugs (cannabis), one count of possession with intent to supply class B drugs (cannabis), one count of being in possession of criminal property, one count of being in possession of an offensive weapon, one count of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, and one count of failing to stop.

The case was committed to Shrewsbury Crown Court on July 23 this year. Tufail was granted bail but will be fitted with an electronic tag and has had to surrender his passport. Magistrates also handed him an interim driving ban.