RJAH named top NHS Trust for training in Midlands and beyond

This accolade speaks volumes about the Trust’s dedication to shaping the next generation of healthcare professionals, fostering an environment where learners thrive, and reinforcing its commitment to excellence in patient care.

With responses from around 40,000 trainees and students in 2024, NETS provides the most comprehensive insight into education and training quality across the healthcare sector. RJAH’s position at the top reflects a strong culture of learning and support within the Trust.

This success reflects the unwavering commitment of the Trust to providing an exceptional learning environment for trainees, apprentices, and students.

Celebrating the survey results are (from left) Sian Brook, Practice Education Facilitator – Theatres; Nicola Reddicliffe, Senior Radiographer; Sammy Joseph, Clinical Placement Facilitator; Russell Breeze, Educator Lead – Theatres; Sophie Roberts, Trauma & Orthopaedics (T&O) Occupational Therapist; Dawn Taylor, Clinical Placement Facilitator; Lauren Hughes, T&O Physiotherapist; Rebecca England, Practice Development Nurse – Theatres; and Jenny Llewellyn, Practice Development Nurse – Theatres.

Lis Edwards, Head of Education, Training and Development at RJAH, expressed her appreciation for the dedicated efforts of teams across the Trust.

"This is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of everyone involved at RJAH,” she said.

“It's clear that the commitment of the entire team—from Practice Educators to Practice Development Nurses, Apprenticeship and Widening Participation Team, Clinical Placement Facilitators and everyone involved in clinical skills training—has made a huge difference. It ensures learners receive the highest-quality education while patients benefit from outstanding clinical care."

RJAH’s educational excellence is reinforced through strong partnerships with 16 universities, creating valuable placement opportunities and fostering collaboration at all levels.

Lis added: “A big thankyou to the IT Team who provide IT access to all learners. The Simulation Suite, the inclusion of the Orthopaedic course, and the drop-in sessions with an open-door policy all contribute to a supportive and nurturing environment for learners.

“The dedication to providing high-quality education and training in clinical settings not only benefits learners but ensures that patients receive the safest and highest standard of care.

“Thank you to all those involved in making this happen. The teamwork is certainly evident, and it’s no surprise that our Trust has reached such an outstanding milestone!”

Professional groups which contributed to the survey included: Advanced Clinical Practice, Allied Health Professionals, Dental Undergraduates and Postgraduates, Healthcare Science, Medical Associate Professions (MAPs), Medicine Undergraduates and Postgraduates, Midwifery, Nursing, Pharmacy, and Psychological professions.