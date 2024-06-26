Steam railway's annual model railway exhibition on schedule

With working scale model railways and collectable displays, featuring layouts in gauges from N to O including modern and vintage manufacturers.

Collectables including model car, lorries and vintage toys, model engineering display and ride on trains at Horsehay Village Hall and Telford Steam Railway, one ticket covers entry to all but the miniature railway. The two sites are a few hundred metres walk apart.

Our resident model railway display and standard gauge trains in operation all day.

One of the rooms at last year's event. Photo: Dave Angell

The event is open from 10am to 4.30pm, tickets £14 adult, £10 child, family (2+2) £40. There are tea rooms, shop, trade support, second hand book sales, museum and free parking available. More details from telfordsteamrailway.co.uk.

Poster: Dave Angell

By Dave Angell - Contributor