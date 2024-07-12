James Smith re-signs for Telford Tigers

It will be Smith’s ninth full season in Shropshire and he contributed 19 points last campaign scoring six goals.

And he says they are aiming to get trophies this time out.

“We finished the season very strong last year and I am keen to get back on the ice in the Tigers shirt again,” Smith said.

“Tom (Watkins) has put together a strong squad and we are aiming to be competing for all the trophies.”

And Tigers head coach and general manager Tom Watkins says Smith will be a reliable player for him once again.

“James brings a lot of attributes to the team, he is a very capable player who can play a variety of roles, either in your top six or bottom six, he is comfortable in either,” he said. “He is reliable on the puck, manages it well and plays with limited risk.”