Telford Tigers heading into NIHL play-offs on the back of a defeat

The Tigers went into the match having already secured eighth position at the expense of their final-game opponents, but it was Solway who gained a small measure of revenge with a 6-3 victory.

And Watkins knows his side will go into the play-offs as underdogs - with their first game being at home to champions Leeds Knights on Saturday night.

He said: "We know the task ahead, we have a lot of experience in our team and we will probably be the underdog in our play-off group, but play-off hockey is different and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Eric Henderson, Scott McKenzie and David Thomson were on target for the Tigers against Solway on Sunday - and Watkins reflected: “I enjoyed the first period and thought it was a good game of hockey.

"It was frustrating that we couldn’t stay out of the penalty box but our penalty kill was good.

"We lost a bit of impetus in the second period and we have to be mentally more resilient and tougher to beat.

"I was frustrated with the third period, I know we are a lot better than that."

There was still something to play for as Tigers sat in eighth place in the standings ahead of the game but with a win over Solway and a Romford defeat to Bristol, Tigers would finish seventh.

A close opening period saw the hosts score the only goal. Thomson’s shot was saved by Calum Hepburn in the Solway goal, but the puck wasn’t covered and Henderson was on hand to score.

Just 10 seconds into the second period, Solway were level. Nolan Gardiner was left wide open in the right circle and slammed the puck past Brad Day.

The visitors were in front seven minutes later when Lewis Young collected a rebound and shot into the roof of the net. The Sharks then got a third goal when Kell Beattie’s shot went in off the bar.

Tigers struck back with a power play goal. McKenzie had already missed a glorious opportunity when his shot from close range was saved by Hepburn, but Tigers recycled the puck and Henderson set up McKenzie to shoot into the open net.

Thirty seconds into the third period, Tigers were level. Henderson was involved once again with a pass across the circles to Thomson, who chipped the puck over Hepburn’s pads and into the net.

The next goal would be crucial and the visitors scored it. A controversial interference call on Louie Newell would cost Telford dear and allowed the Sharks to score on the power play through Oliver Arseaneau.

Callum Boyd added an insurance goal a minute later and a late empty-net goal from Kyle Carruth sealed the win for the Sharks as Telford head into the play-offs in eighth place to take on Leeds Knights, Peterborough Phantoms and Hull Seahawks in a round robin format for a place in the semi-finals.