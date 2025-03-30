Telford Tigers gave "everything" in overtime defeat to Leeds Knights

Danny Rose, Joe Aston and Harry Ferguson got on the score sheet for the Tigers as they secured a point by drawing the game in regulation time.

But Kieron Brown scored his second of the match in overtime to guide Leeds to victory.

“I think we gave it everything tonight, the team played really hard, really physical. We stuck to the plan and stuck to our systems," head coach Watkins said.

"It’s great to see the time spent at practice make a difference in a game. We found ourselves two behind but we kept our composure, belief and played probably our best second period all season to cut that deficit and when we equalised late in the game I thought it was very well deserved.

"There’s key moments in games and you need to be really good in those moments to make a difference, we kept the momentum for long periods and played with lot of attention to detail.