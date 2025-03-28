Telford Tigers target champion scalp in NIHL play-off opener

The Shropshire side qualified eighth in the National Division and now face champions Leeds Knights at home on Saturday (7pm) and away Sunday (5.15pm).

They also share a group with Peterborough Phantoms and Hull Seahawks, who head coach Tom Watkins credited with a ‘very potent top line that can score'.

He said: “I’m happy. My preference would be to be within this group. Obviously, we know the threat that Leeds carry.

“They've had another unbelievable season, we've not beaten them this year, but I do feel the game we played against them, we played well and we've always been in the game.

“Peterborough and Hull, two very similar teams where they have a very potent top line that can score, can create a lot of offense.

“We’ve had some reasonable success against those teams. I feel this is probably the best opportunity for us to advance being in this group.”

The last time Tigers faced Leeds, they lost 3-0. Watkins, however, believes the game was closer than the scoreline suggested.

“If you look at the game as a whole the game was very even. It was 1-0 till about eight minutes to go in the third period," he said. “We made an error, they capitalised. The third goal they got was an empty-net goal as we’re trying to pull the goal advantage back, so it was a very close game – 2-0 effectively.”

He added: “I think playing them first, the first Saturday night at home and first game at ours, there's a huge opportunity for us here.

“And if you do pick up that win, that's a real big start. It gives us a free hit, almost, Leeds on Sunday night, to go up there without any pressure on us,

“So, picking up two points at home would be great to a great to start to the play-off campaign. Obviously, we recognise that's going to be a difficult challenge.

“It's never ever easy and respect the ability they have. But I think it's a good opportunity for us.

“We've got a great record of going into these play-off series and qualifying for the final four. We've knocked out some big teams over the last couple of years. Notably Milton Keynes who have been second-placed team and we've been a lower-ranked team.

“So, to take those scalps has been important. So, it doesn't matter to us whether we're first or second, we want to qualify, we've got a great record.

“I think it's seven out of the eight last seasons that we've qualified for the final four, which I don't think many teams will hold our record.

“We've got that experience, like I say, it doesn't matter if we're first or second, but we will want to be there. We want to be competing for some silverware at the end of the year.”

On the season just gone, Watkins is aware there was room for improvement, as the side narrowly stayed in the play-off places on the penultimate game of the season by beating third-placed Swindon Wildcats.

“I'll hold my hands up," he added. "I'll take responsibility for where we are this year. I think I got recruitment wrong a little bit at the beginning of the year, it took us a little while to get going.

“Obviously, we added Hendo (Eric Henderson) and Thommo (David Thomson), they gave us a bit more of a catalyst than players that were capable of giving us a first line. A lot of the recruitment comes down to budget and things that you feel might work.

“I think the league moved on a little bit this season with the quality of imports that were brought into the country. But I think across the whole, as a team, I think defensively we haven't been good enough.

“So, we've got some areas. We know we need to improve. I think consistency has been an issue for us.

“I like the second half of the season, we've been a much better team, but there's still some areas that we need to certainly move on and address going into next season if we can.”