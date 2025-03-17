Too many errors cost Telford Tigers chance to confirm play-off place

Devon Skoleski, Scott McKenzie, Harry Ferguson, James Smith and David Thomson kept Tigers competitive but they could not catch the visitors, and subsequently missed out on a chance to confirm their play-off spot as ninth-placed Solway Sharks lost 4-2.

Sharks are only four points behind the Shropshire side going into both teams’ final weekend of the season, where they face off on Sunday (6pm) for a potentially season-defining finale.

Telford head coach Tom Watkins said of the game against second-placed Milton Keynes: “I thought we got a bad start against a team stacked with plenty of threats and we played well enough in certain areas.

“But every time we grabbed a little momentum, we made an error – turning a puck over, or missing an assignment in our defensive zone – which led to us giving up nine goals on 35 shots which was frustrating.”

Lightning took an early lead, despite Tigers' attacking efforts for the opening couple minutes, through Corey McEwan, and never looked back as they held onto their lead for the rest of the match.

They doubled their lead a minute later through Dillon Lawrence, before Skoleski pulled one back for Tigers with their first power play. Eric Henderson assisted with a brilliant behind-the-back pass.

Sean Norris made it 3-1 to Milton Keynes before the first period was up, however Tigers opened the second period with a goal, as Scott McKenzie netted his 350th goal for the club from his own rebound.

Lightning took control of the game soon after, however, as Lawrence made a hat-trick soon after. Things got worse for Telford as the visitors’ Mack Stewart picked up a bad pass from the out-of-position Telford keeper and fired into an empty net to make 6-2.

A two-on-one breakaway saw Telford’s Fin Howells assist Ferguson for Telford’s third, as he fired between the Lightning keeper’s legs.

James Smith scored the third period’s first goal for Telford, narrowing the deficit to just two goals with a close-range shot to the top corner, however, Milton Keynes shortly ended any hopes of a comeback for Telford fans as Ross Venus netted and Lawrence got his fourth.

Thomson netted a consolation for the Tigers to make 8-5, before Lightning scored the final goal from distance, thanks to Patrik Forsberg.

On the intense fixtures ahead, Watkins added: “We move our focus quickly to next weekend’s games and look to have a good week of preparation ahead of two big games next week.”

Telford face third-placed Swindon Wildcats on Saturday (6.30pm), where a loss could see their final game of the season being a winner-takes-all against Solway Sharks.

Sharks are still in the running despite losing to Leeds Knights at the weekend – a result which could have defined Milton Keynes’ ruthlessness against Telford.

Lightning lost to Leeds prior to the game against Telford and needed Solway to win for a chance to take top spot, so are now confirmed to finish second.

Should Telford defeat Swindon, they go into the final game of the season having already qualified for the play-offs.

An eighth-placed finish will put them in Group A, with champions Leeds, alongside Hull Seahawks and Peterborough Phantoms (fourth and fifth), however they could finish seventh and feature in Group B against Milton Keynes, Swindon and Sheffield Steeldogs.

The top two from each group will face off in semi-finals of the NIHL Final Four on April 19 and 20.