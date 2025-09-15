AFC Telford United discover potential opponents for FA Cup third qualifying round

Evesham staged a miraculous comeback from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at Racing Club Warwick on Saturday, and the two teams will contest a replay on Tuesday night.

The winner of that tie will set-up a trip to Shropshire to face Telford in the next round.

The Bucks booked their place in the FA Cup third qualifying round for the third time since 2021, after beating local rivals Kidderminster Harriers 3-1 at the New Bucks Head on Saturday.

Rhys Hilton opened the scoring for Telford midway into the first half, before Orrin Pendley pulled off an outrageous overhead kick to double their advantage on 68 minutes.

Tobi Sho-Silva halved the deficit for Kidderminster three minutes from time, but Charlie Williams put the seal on victory for Kevin Wilkin's side in stoppage time.

The tie will be played on Saturday, September 27.