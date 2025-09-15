'What we have, we hold' - bowls round-up

Harris Cup holders Sir John Bayley beat Premier rivals Highley by 18 shots in a re-run of their County Cup final at nearby Edgmond on the No.1 green.

And last year’s inaugural Harris Shield winners Shifnal A were 50 chalks to good for second division Sir John Bayley B with 8 winners out of the 10 games on the No.2 on the same at the evening.

The impressive Scott Harries was named player of match for his 21-7 card at No. 1 in the Cup showdown before Highley cut the gap to just six after the middle four with Dave East winning 21-8, only for Josh Bradburn’s 21-8 card at No.9 to settle the outcome.

Two 21-3 wins from Sonya Lucas and Jonathan Davies put last year’s first division champions Shifnal in charge of the Shield final, although the Bayley’s Del McKenzie took the match award for his 21-17 first four win that prevented an early clean sweep and Luke Morris later added a 21-6 success.

British Ladies County Championship final

Excitement is building in the hat-trick-seeking Shropshire camp in the countdown to Sunday’s British Ladies County Championship final.

The No.1 green at Wrockwardine Wood will host the home leg of the showdown with Yorkshire as the county’s women bowlers attempt to win the title for the third year in a row.

Lindley BC in Huddersfield is the away venue – and that’s where Shropshire are looking for a helping hand.

“We have another tough game ahead of us but we are all ready to go and do our bit and, hopefully, retain the trophy for the third year running,” said Alison Cotton, who will play in the away leg. “There are still seats available on the coach (£10 per person, pick at Meole Brace 9.50am and Sir John Bayley 10.20am) and we would love as much support around the green both home and away.”