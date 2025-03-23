Telford Tigers beat Swindon to qualify for play-offs

The Tigers went into the game knowing one point would be enough for them to qualify, but they could have also got there had they lost if other results went their way.

They won 5-4 thanks to an overtime victory, and head coach Watkins said they were due a win in Wiltshire.

Watkins said: “That was a great result for us tonight, and that puts us into the play-offs. We started very well for the first half of the game, but in the second half, we stopped moving our feet, we were too slow to move the puck and created our own problems.

"I have to give credit to James Smith for sticking up for his teammates and getting us going again.

"We kept focusing on getting the puck to the net, they say good things happen when you do. The equaliser late in the third period won’t be the best goal that Rhodes ever scores, but perhaps one of the most important.

"A win for us in Swindon has been a long time coming. I'm grateful to all the travelling fans. They were terrific and made a lot of noise which the whole team appreciated."

Tigers were comfortably the better side in the first period and deservedly took the lead.

Eric Henderson’s pass from behind the goal went into the slot where James Smith was on hand to smash the puck low along the ice past Tyler Perre in the Swindon goal. Tigers doubled their lead when Scott McKenzie's shot went into the top corner of the net.

Swindon replied midway through the second period when Tomaz Malasinski skated past the static Tigers’ defence and shot past Brad Day.

They were level five minutes later. Day rushed out of goal to prevent a Swindon attack but his ill-advised pass to Devon Skoleski went to Swindon's Jake Bricknell who had a free shot at the empty net for a gift of an equaliser.

Early in the third period, the home side went in front when Aaron Nell deflected a shot past Day, and then Pakozdi doubled the lead with a well-taken goal.

With ten minutes of regulation time left Tigers reduced the deficit. Mitchell-King’s shot was saved, but Skoleski was on hand to fire home the rebound.

Tigers drew level with three minutes to go. A terrific shot from Mitchell-King into the top corner - and that strike was the goal which guaranteed a point for the visitors ensuring overtime and their playoff place.

In overtime, David Thomson picked out the unmarked Skoleski in the right circle. Skoleski skated towards goal, unopposed, and shot past Perre to send Tigers home with the win and two points.

With Telford now guaranteed a place in the play-offs there will still be something to play for in the final game of the regular season as they could still finish in seventh place with a win and a defeat for Romford in their game against Bristol.