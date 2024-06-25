Lucas Price pens new Telford Tigers deal

The 19-year-old will now enter his third season with the Tigers after an injury hit campaign last time out.

Head coach Tom Watkins says he has a high level of skill and it was disappointing he picked up an injury last campaign.

He said: “We missed Lucas greatly last season with him missing several months to injury which was a real shame for us and him. He plays with an edge, a lot of grit which I think distracts you from seeing his overall skill level which is very high.

“He has excellent IQ for a young player, understands the intricacies of the game and technically as I said very gifted.

“He is a player who can play up and down the line up, provide offence, equally be part of a shut down line with his strong defensive game and anticipate him being an important part of our penalty kill. I’m delighted he has agreed to return.”

While Price said: “I’m super excited to sign for my third year in Telford, I think since I’ve been here Tom (Watkins) has really helped me develop my game and I’m excited for what next year brings. Although it was a really tough end to last year for me personally, I can’t wait to get back on the ice.

I think building off the end of last season that the forthcoming season is going to be a promising one and I believe we have a really good shot at coming away with something to show for it!”