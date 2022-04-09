Telford Tigers need to be switched on for play-off challenge

Steve Brodie

Tigers wrapped up the National League top spot and title two weekends ago and saw out their remaining four fixtures with maximum points to go into the post-season action in top form.

Play-off success is the sport’s ultimate prize as the first eight teams from the division of nine are split into two groups of four before attempting to progress.

Top spot sees Tigers paired with the sides that finished fourth, fifth and eighth – Leeds Knights, Milton Keynes Lightning and Bees, respectively.

And it’s Bees that Telford face on the road and at home first up. They head to Slough this evening (6.30pm face off) before a 6pm clash at Telford Ice Rink tomorrow.

Watkins said: “Winning the league how we did, you never know how the team will react on the ice for the next four games.

“We’ve got a nice little winning streak going, but we’ve got to quickly change out mindset, we’ve had a nice little relaxed atmosphere going, which has probably helped us play the way we have.

“To pick up points along the way has been really satisfying, particularly last Sunday, to end on a high to go into the play-offs.

“But we’ve got to have a little shift in attitude. I think the team that wins the play-offs will be the best defensively and have the best goaltender during that period.

“We’ve got to make sure we manage the puck really well and are keep on top of our emotions, keep our game plan smart and manage the match-ups.

“It’s different hockey, play-off hockey has more intensity, it’s do or die for everybody and we’ll be doing everything we can to make that final four.”

Tigers have not won the play-offs at this level of ice hockey as Watkins looks to lead his troops to yet more success to add to a memorable era.

The head coach is taking nothing for granted, though, and is wary of a sting from the visiting Bees.

“Whoever you play will be difficult,” he added. “You can look at positions and play for positions and think ‘we don’t want this team’.

“But the focus has to be about us and how we’re playing. That’s why the last four (league) games have been really important to us.

“We’ve managed that very well and have a lot of confidence. The Bees are much improved since Christmas, they’ve come to Telford and beaten us.

“They are very good defensively, make it difficult and the reason they’ve made to eighth place is they’re better defensively than the Raiders were, not so open.”

Telford remain without Great Britain under-20 international forward Jack Hopkins, but hope to have Andy McKinney back from a knock. Ross Connelly will be sidelined for a significant period following double hernia surgery.

Watkins, whose side were denied a league and cup double by Sheffield Steeldogs in the National Cup second leg last week, added: “Momentum is massively important. It’s important we build upon that.