Telford Tigers 2 swoop for triple signing boost

Callum Griffin and Matty Byrne are returning to the squad for the 2025/26 season, while the Tigers have also snapped up 18-year-old defenseman James Mather from Nottingham Lions.

Mather, who is also expected to feature for Tigers 1 in the National League, said: “I am really excited to be joining Telford. With the team moving up from Laidler to the Moralee league I believe it creates a great progression path through the club and I can’t wait to get to work with the team, the fans and the club as a whole.

"The club has a great reputation, and I can’t wait to try and help the team stay in winning ways and bring more silverware to Telford.”

James Mather is joining from Nottingham Lions

Telford Tigers 2 coach Jason Silverthorn added: “Defending hard and finding that good first pass will see him transition into the National League in no time. I look forward to working with James and helping him continue to grow as a player on and off the ice.”

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Griffin is back for his 11th season, having passed the 200-game-mark for Tigers 2 during their historic treble-winning campaign of 2024/25.

“I’m really happy to be re-signing with the Tigers for another season," he said. "What we’ve achieved over the past few years has been incredible, winning seven trophies is something special.

"Now, it’s time for the next challenge as we step up a division. We’re all excited to see how we measure up at this level, and with the group Jason’s put together, I’m confident it’ll be another successful year in orange."

Goaltender Matty Byrne, 19, is also back for another season - he said: “I’m really excited to be re-signing with Tigers 2 for my third season.

"It’s been a great few years and with the team moving up a division, I’m looking forward to the new challenges ahead.

"I hope to keep improving my game and giving the team a chance to win whenever I play. I can’t wait to build on what we’ve achieved together.”