Crowe 'looking forward to the challenge' with Tigers 2

The upcoming campaign will mark Crowe's sixth season in a Tigers jersey - with the defenceman adding strength and reliability to the Tigers 2 side for their Moralee League campaign.

"I am thrilled to be returning to Tigers again this season and really looking forward to the challenge that awaits us in Division One," he said. "With the team that has been assembled, I believe we will be a competitive team for any of our opponents this year, and we’ll be aiming for those tops spots in the table.

"As ever, a big thank-you goes out to all our fans for their continued support, I look forward to seeing you all when the season kicks off."

Telford Tigers 2 coach Jason Silverthorn added: “Getting Crowey back was an easy decision, as last year’s coaches’ player of the season, he turned up to nearly every training session with a good attitude, wanting to continue to learn and grow.

"His size and strength on the back end will be a big asset to us this year. His ability to play with physicality moving pucks will help us exit our zone quickly. We’ll also benefit from his heavy shot from the point on the offensive end to create chances for himself and team-mates.”

