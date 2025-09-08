Coach hails spirit after back-to-back overtime wins for Telford Tigers

Tate Shudra scored an overtime winner with 20 seconds remaining as the Tigers opened pre-season with back-to-back victories over Bristol Pitbulls.

Sunday’s 6-5 away win followed on from a 5-4 triumph in Shropshire the night before, which came courtesy of David Thomson’s winner.

“There was not a lot between either club this weekend but fortunately we were able to find a way to win both nights in overtime,” said Watkins.

“I think we can build on what we have seen this weekend, there are lots of positives and more than anything, we look in good shape physically.

“On both nights we improved as the game went on and I felt we had good stamina, so credit to all of the players on preparing well for the new season.

“It's also good to see the team stick together and not back down, I really like the togetherness the team has already.”

Thomson, fresh from his heroics on Saturday, fired Tigers ahead in Bristol after a neat combination with Eric Henderson.

The home side hit back through Calum McGill and then took the lead thanks to Jake Bricknell, before Thomson netted his second of the night to level things up at 2-2 heading into the first intermission.

A penalty on Caelan McPhee for tripping allowed the Pitbulls to regain the lead on the power play, with Bricknell scoring his second of the game early in the second period.

But Telford hit back again, with Harry Ferguson scoring from close range shortly after Henderson had hit the post.

Early in the third period, Tigers went ahead as McPhee scored his second of the weekend before a series of fights saw two players from each team sent to the penalty box.

Bristol promptly levelled again through John Dunbar, before Telford reclaimed the lead thanks to Patrick Brown’s first goal for the club with five minutes remaining.

Any hope that might prove the winner was extinguished within 60 seconds as Rhys Smetham levelled things up at 5-5.

That spelled overtime and for the second night running it was Tigers who triumphed, Shudra capping a man-of-the-match performance with the crucial strike.