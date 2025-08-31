Vladimir Luka to end hockey career with final Telford Tigers 2 season

The forward - known for his physical presence, leadership, and ability to deliver in big moments - is a popular figure at the club and has been key for them in recent years.

He had his best season for the Tigers' National side in 2023/24, recording an impressive 94 points in 60 games, and he is now keen to end his career on a high.

“I’m very excited for another season with Tigers," he said.

"I don’t know what to expect from the new league but I’m sure fans will see great hockey, great players throughout the league and hopefully some great atmospheres. This season will be my last in England and I’m happy to be able to wear the Tigers jersey again.

"Telford will be forever in my heart. Now it’s time to go and score some goals! See you soon everyone!”

Head Coach Jason Silverthorn added: “Vlad was a no-brainer to bring back this season. He is a proven scorer wherever he has played and is versatile across the forward lines.

"Being able to play all three forward positions as well as run a powerplay gives us the flexibility to work matchups and adds real depth to our group.

"Vlad has the ability to break a game open with one shot – something not many players at this level can do – and he’s underrated for his playmaking, which I’ve seen first-hand. Having been a teammate over the last few seasons I am looking forward to having Kevin in the line up and driving a line for us this season.”

Meanwhile, the first team have announced the signing of forward Kyle Ferguson for the upcoming season.

The 23-year-old is the younger brother of Tigers' forward Harry Ferguson and has now joined his sibling on the roster after spending the last three seasons with Scottish National League side Aberdeen Lynx.

He said: “I’m excited to be joining the Telford Tigers after hearing a lot of great things about the organisation and I’m looking forward to having Tom Watkins as a coach.

"I’m ready to push myself to develop my game and I’m excited at challenging myself at a higher level. I’m also looking forward to be playing in front of the great fans in Telford and showing them how I can help the team.”

General manager and head coach Watkins added: “Kyle is very keen to be here and I’m pleased to sign him up. I think his enthusiasm to step up to this level and his excitement to be a Tiger is what we want. He will do whatever it takes to help the team.

"Obviously playing at National League level is a big difference from playing SNL level but I think Kyle fits exactly what we require for the role he will have. He wants to learn, he is very coachable, understands his own game to allow him play to his strengths which not many players do.

"He adds good size and is a strong kid who will keep it simple, uses his body to win battles, establish position and is happy to get his nose dirty.”

Tigers 2 have also announced the signing of forward Dan Mitchell, while Josh Minns will make his senior debut with the team for the 2025/26 season.