Bartholomew back with the Tigers for a new season

At just 23 years old, Bartholomew adds versatility to the roster, with the ability to slot in effectively as both a forward and a defenceman.

Since first joining the club in 2018, he has developed into a reliable and consistent performer, making a strong impact year after year.

On re-signing for the club, Bartholomew said: “I can’t wait to be back this season with the boys and take on this new chapter.

"We’ve got a great group and I’m confident we can make an impact in the Moralee league.

"As ever, a big thank you goes out to all our fans for their continued support, I look forward to seeing you all when the season kicks off.”

Telford Tigers 2 coach Jason Silverthorn added: “Liam was a very important player last year when he returned to us.

"He brings quality and energy to the group and his versatility is an invaluable asset.

"He is more than capable of playing at a high level and making an impact as both a defenseman and a forward. It’s great to have him back.”

