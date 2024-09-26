Newport hockey aces are ready for action

The men’s first team, who have reeled off five successive promotions, start their Midlands Division Five West campaign with a home clash against Bromsgrove

The second team have enjoyed back-to-back title-winning campaigns and they start life in Division Eight North West with a trip to face Finchfield fourths.

The third team are also on their travels, with a clash against Stafford fourths in Division Nine North West.

Newport’s ladies will also be in action. The first team head to North Stafford seconds in Division Four North West, while the seconds host Beacon seconds in Division Five West.

The club’s younger brigade have already tasted action. The Badgers secured a 2-1 victory at Wolverhampton in the opening game of their season last weekend.

New recruit Hector Hird and skipper Minnie Johnson scored the goals.

And the under-12 girls took part in a seven-a-side aside tournament with other Shropshire clubs.