Drayton Wanderers' impressive debut

Anne says: “A very few people came along initially, but numbers grew slowly over the summer. Once the holiday season died down numbers grew steadily during the autumn and winter months. With the aid of donations from Pickles Restaurant and Sculpture Personal Training, we bought necessary equipment and paid pitch fees until we could be self-sufficient on weekly subscriptions”.

Clare Matthews the Team Captain added: “The women who joined were over 40 and varying abilities, but the one thing they had in common was enthusiasm and a taste for friendly play. The idea of playing other clubs grew in our minds, and on 23 March this year, less than 42 weeks since that first session the club, now calling ourselves Drayton Wanderers just missed topping the table at its first tournament.”

“It is great that Age UK who organised the tournament is promoting activity for people who need to exercise at a slower pace” Anne added.

The squad for the day, Captain Clare Matthews front row second left

Paul Taylor, part of the training team commented: “Five teams came together at Monkmoor Recreation Ground, each playing the other once. Wanderers won the first three games and played their final game against Coedpoeth who had lost one game. At half time Coedpoeth were 2-1 in the lead, but the second half saw no goals. Both sides now had one loss, but Coedpoeth’s goal difference was one better than Wanderers”.

Karen Nichols one of the players commented: “We were all keen that if we were going to play other teams, we needed a decent strip. I went to see a few local contacts and thanks to The Sunday Tickle fitness group we had shirts for this tournament and have enough for a full badged strip thanks to the Kings Head pub and Inside Out Painters and Decorators. We are extremely grateful to all who have given us financial support and hope we can continue to do well”.

There is still plenty of room for more players from forty upwards of any ability. If you are interested in having an free initial session you can email mdtwwfc@gmail.com or come along to Betton Road sports field any Thursday at 5pm. During the winter months (October to March) the meetings are in the Grove School Sports Hall.

“Everyone gets a warm welcome and will experience the fun we have enjoyed”, promises Anne.