Shifnal Town still mathematically in title hunt after away win

Sam Fitzgerald opened the scoring for Shifnal when he collected a pass from Kyle Byrne to round goalkeeper Raj Gill and tap home in the 27th-minute.

Fitzgerald had another goal ruled out for offside before the break but Lewis Jarman doubled Town's lead 14 minutes from time.

Bennett won back the ball and threaded a pass into Jarman who smashed a stunning strike into the top corner from 25 yards out.

Leaders Lichfield City, who beat Highgate United 8-0, boast a four-point lead over second-place Shifnal, and require just one win from their final two games to lift the league championship.

Whitchurch Alport moved to within six points of the play-off spots with a game in hand after winning 2-0 in their penultimate away game of the season at Uttoxeter Town.

Freddie Bishton broke the deadlock from the spot four minutes before the break after Billy West was upended inside the penalty area.

Alport added a second midway into the second half when Harry Bower cushioned down a long ball from goalkeeper Jack Sheward before cutting inside from the left and unleashing an unstoppable strike into the left-hand top corner.

Harry Bower strikes Alport's second goal. (Image by Liam Pritchard).

That win ended a run of back-to-back 3-0 defeats on the road.

"We needed that result today. I've personally been down in the dumps and probably so have the lads because we've not really found any rhythm," Alport boss Adam Shillock said.

"But really effective today, really good on the road, 2-0 and a clean sheet. I couldn't have asked for anything more.

"I called the lads out this week because we haven't been good enough. They responded and I'm proud of them.

"I'd put that up there with one of our best performances of the season. I don't care about the ones where we've ran away with it, that won 2-0 away at Uttoxeter is a really good result."

AFC Bridgnorth moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone to preserve their Division One status with a goalless draw against Chelmsley Town at Innage Lane.

The achievement is made all the more remarkable considering the Meadow Men sat five points from safety and without a league win in late-October.

Since, Jack Griffiths has led them to 10 wins from their last 22 games to guide them to safety.

Shawbury United are all but relegated from the North West First Division South after losing 1-0 at home against Sandbach United.

Sam Florry battling for the ball.

Taylor Kennerley scored the only goal for Sandbach to leave Shawbury sitting at the foot of the table and six points adrift of safety with three games remaining.

Elsewhere, Market Drayton Town were beaten 3-1 by play-off chasers Eccleshall at the Stoke Signage Stadium.

Jack Finney fired Market Drayton into the lead three minutes after the break before Jay Ford levelled proceedings for Eccleshall on the hour-mark.

Macauley Taylor secured maximum points for hosts Eccleshall by bagging a five-minute brace midway into the second half to leave Market Drayton in 11th-place.

Ludlow Town extended their unbeaten home league run to four games (winning twice, drawing twice) with a 2-0 victory over Newent Town in the Hellenic League Division One.

Harry Jones and Keanu Cooper scored for Ludlow to keep them in ninth-place.