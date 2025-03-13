New kit for young grassroots football team thanks to energy firm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Octopus Energy has given a huge boost to Market Drayton’s local football by sponsoring grassroots clubs like Market Drayton Tigers FC with brand-new, snazzy football kits – completely for free.

Members of the company’s popular rewards program Octoplus could nominate their local teams for free ‘Octokits’ in club colours and branding.

Octopus Energy aimed to kit out 500 kids’ teams as part of this giveaway. But the response was so overwhelming that it accepted applications for over five times more orders.

More than 2,500 grassroots teams in the UK are set to hit the field in style with over 27,000 eye-catching sponsored kits. One of the sponsored teams is Market Drayton Tigers FC, ready to dazzle their rivals with their new ‘Octokits’.

Market Drayton Tigers FC, founded in 1975, is a volunteer-led, grassroots football club established to give players in Market Drayton and the surrounding areas the opportunity to play football. They provide for children aged four to eighteen across all phases of development, with over 43 part-time coaches and 200 players representing the club.

The club welcomes kids of any ability with the emphasis on fun, improving skills and confidence.

Alistair Jones, Manager, MDTFC Under 8s team, said: “Receiving these kits from Octopus Energy for our Under 8s team has been incredible. The team were so happy to receive them and proud to wear them. The kids look amazing in them and I truly believe it makes them feel connected as a team.”

Ruben Jones, Player, Under 8s team, said: “I love the Octopus kits because we all look really good in them and they fit and feel great, they are awesome!”

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, Chief Product Officer, Octopus Energy, commented: “Our customers are the driving force behind everything we do, and we can’t wait to see these amazing teams hit the pitch, decked out and ready to dominate the season in style!"

This initiative is the latest perk for Octoplus customers, who already enjoy a variety of rewards.

Applications for next season will kick off in Spring 2025.