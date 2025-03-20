Local Telford youth football team get new coats thanks to community spirited housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Randlay Colts Whites, who call Stirchley Recreation Centre in Telford their home ground, reached out to local businesses to see if anyone could sponsor part of their winter strip. But it was Linden Homes, part of Vistry Group, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure homes, that answered the call from their Woodland Glade development just a mile away down the road.

On receiving his new jacket, defender George, aged 9, said: “That’s amazing! Thank you so much Vistry, we were all freezing last week!”

Joanne Bradbury, Marketing Director said: “It’s great to be able to have a positive impact within the community we are building. At Woodland Glade Vistry has committed almost £2.5m to education, healthcare, and transport to bolster services within the wider area, but it’s seeing the smile on these young footballers faces which really says community to me.”

Randlay Colts Whites under 9s football team

Randlay Colts is one of the largest Junior Football Clubs in Telford. Providing football for children aged 4-16.

Ryan Peart, coach for the Colts said: “We deeply appreciate the generosity of businesses operating in our local area who are willing to support local grass roots football. The number of children wanting to play football is at unprecedented levels and the cost of managing these teams is significant to coaches who volunteer their time. We could not sustain this without their support. A heartfelt thank you to the Vistry Group on behalf of myself and all 14 children of the Randlay White U9s”