Young footballers bring sporting spirit to Telford care home

The young players spent time chatting with residents, sharing their passion for football and discussing which teams they all support. The visit sparked lively conversations and reminiscing among residents, many of whom have followed the sport for decades. The team also invited residents to attend an upcoming match, offering them a chance to experience the excitement of live football once again.

The team members enjoyed the amazing ability to be able to spend some quality time with the residents.

Maria Armstrong, social activities coordinator at Telford Hall, who organised the visit, highlighted the positive impact of the interaction: “Football has an incredible ability to bring people together, and this visit was a wonderful example of that. Seeing our residents light up as they shared their stories and connected with the young players was truly special. Intergenerational engagement is so important, and moments like these create lasting memories for both residents and visitors alike.”

Resident Dorothy Cooper with some of the team

The visit underscored the unifying power of sport, demonstrating how shared interests can foster meaningful connections across generations.