Martins move to appoint Darren Wildman

The Saints have endured a miserable campaign to date and are rock bottom of North West Counties League Division One South without a win to their name.

They lost their most recent league game 11-0 to Stafford Town on Saturday.

A club statement read: “We have our man to lead us in what we hope will be the greatest escape.

“Darren has great experience of coaching and developing players from his time at Southport and Skelmersdale.”

It added: “He also has a track record of securing Football Foundation funding as we push hard to develop our new sporting facility in the heart of St Martins village.